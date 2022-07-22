 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Police trooper charged after allegedly driving patrol vehicle into horse multiple times

Pennsylvania State Police on Friday announced that a state trooper was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after he allegedly drove his patrol vehicle into a horse multiple times last year in Chester County.

Police said a criminal complaint filed by the Internal Affairs Division alleges that Corp. Michael Perillo, who is assigned to Troop J in Avondale, responded to an incident involving a loose horse on Dec. 28, 2021. The horse was on the shoulder of Route 1 in Lower Oxford Township in Chester County and had already been struck by one driver before troopers were dispatched, according to police.

Police said that upon arrival, Perillo drove a patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times, causing it to fall. He then pinned the horse to the pavement using his vehicle, police said.

The horse was then euthanized by another trooper, according to police.

Perillo is charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals. He has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the case, according to police.

Perillo was arraigned Friday and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Perillo has been enlisted with the State Police since September 2006.

