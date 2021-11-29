State Police: Tips to avoid holiday financial scams

The Pennsylvania State Police and the state Department of Banking and Securities are offering tips on how to identify and avoid five common scams this holiday season.

“Every year, we hear reports of consumers conned by fraudsters using sophisticated methods and manipulation to steal holiday joy and money,” said Richard Vague, Secretary of Banking and Securities. “There’s a certain mythology that scams only happen to the elderly or the young, but anyone can get caught up in the tale spun by a scammer.”

According to the departments, the five common scams are:

Hacked Account Scam. A scammer that may seem to be calling from a financial institution calls about a card or account being compromised, and the scammer may have details like the last four numbers of the card or a list of recent purchases. Though this will appear urgent as the scammer asks for financial information, financial institutions will not call unsolicited and ask for details like Social Security number, account or credit card numbers or passwords.

Unbelievable prices on hard-to-find items. Scammers will "price" items for significantly less than major retailers and then say there are multiple people interested and payment should be made immediately. Once a consumer sends the information, they'll receive bogus shipping information or never hear from the scammer.

Bank deposit holiday hustles. This scam involves having checking or savings account information used for depositing mystery shopper checks or other deposits whose funds you don't know the source of. A scammer may send a check for an amount to buy certain items to send somewhere and allowing you to keep a portion of the check, but for fraudulent checks, the victim is liable for the entire balance.

Copycat websites. Malicious emails can appear to be from legitimate retail stores and have links to copycat websites that aim to collect personal or financial information. If purchasing items online, be sure to monitor your accounts after for fraudulent or unauthorized charges, and bookmark the website addresses of your favorite stores to prevent being led to copycat websites.

Gift cards. Scammers will often call and tell someone to pay a debt or some other cost with a gift card. No government agency will ask residents to pay a fine, fee or penalty with a gift card. Once a scammer has the codes and pins from a gift card, it is extremely difficult to recover any funds. Residents should hang up immediately if gift cards are requested as payment.

The State Police recommends that residents can take some precautions against scammers, including monitoring their financial accounts, never following links in unsolicited emails, typing website addresses directly into the browser (and double checking spelling), be wary of transactions involving checks and hanging up when their in doubt or being pressured to pay or donate "right now."

Those who do fall victim to scams should contact their financial institution and local police departments through their non-emergency numbers.