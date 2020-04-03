State Police: Still no citations issued against businesses in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police have yet to file a citation of enforcing closure of non-life-sustaining businesses after updated numbers were released Friday.
State Police reported that they issued 27 more warnings across the state Thursday.
In Troop H, which covers Cumberland County and much of the immediate region, two warnings were issued Thursday, bringing the troop’s total to 2.1
Troop H has the second highest number of warnings issued, following Troop A’s 24 warnings. Troop A covers Westmoreland, Somerset, Indiana and Cambria counties.
