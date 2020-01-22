State Police still looking for information on 2019 murder on I-81

State Police at Harrisburg are still asking for help from the public as they investigate a homicide case from nearly a year ago.

Between 7:10 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2019, Tyrone M. Shaw, 46, of Roselle Park, New Jersey, died from a gunshot wound to the head after his SUV became disabled along the shoulder of Interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 75.4 in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County, according to police.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Police said witnesses have said there was another vehicle behind Shaw's SUV at the time of his death, and that evidence indicates Shaw was killed within minutes of breaking down.

Investigators have learned that Shaw was visiting at least one home in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg City in the hours before his death. Troopers are continuing to work with the New Jersey State Police and the Harrisburg Police Department to develop information and leads.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them anonymously through the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website. Text tips can be sent to 717-645-3275. People may also call the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-671-7500.

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.