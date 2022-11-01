State Police seek suspect in Franklin County bank robbery Tuesday morning

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County Tuesday.

State Police said in a news release that a woman walked into Community State Bank at 350 N. Main St. in Mercersburg around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday and demanded cash be placed into a bag.

State Police said the woman did not brandish a weapon but did threaten to shoot the tellers if they did not comply. After tellers placed money into the women's bag, she left in a silver Chevrolet Sonic driving west on State Route 16.

State Police described the woman as 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-5 with a dark complexion, medium build, and approximately 30-40 years old. She was wearing eyeglasses, a gray hoodie, a face mask, black pants and dark sneakers with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.