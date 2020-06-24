State Police searching for two men in armed robbery in Dauphin County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Police at Harrisburg are looking for two men after an armed robbery in Dauphin County Tuesday morning.

Police said they were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Venice Drive and East Canal Street in South Hanover Street, where they met with three men who said they had engaged in a private sale of a vehicle at a PennDOT facility in Harrisburg about 30 to 45 minutes prior to the call.

One of the victims said he sold a car to a known person for $4,500 cash and completed the necessary title paperwork, according to police.

Following the transaction, the victims were returning home in a separate vehicle when they reached Venice Drive. A black SUV approached from the rear, passed the vehicle and forced the victims' vehicle off the road. A second vehicle then pulled in and blocked them from behind.

Police said two black men armed with handguns exited the vehicles and robbed the victims of their cellphones and wallets, which included the $4,500 in cash from the transaction.

The robbers then returned to their vehicles and fled the scene. They were not located, according to police.

Police are looking for information on the two vehicles, a black compact SUV, possibly a Jeep Compass that is 2007 or newer, and a black sedan from 2012 or newer. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-671-7500 or text a tip to 717-645-3275.