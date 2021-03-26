State Police search for man considered armed and dangerous after high-speed pursuit

State Police are looking for a man who has been on the run since Thursday afternoon and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
At about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, troopers from the Lykens barracks were called to the 200 block of East Market Street in Williamstown Borough, Dauphin County for a report of a criminal trespass.
Gregory Allen Daniel was identified as having illegally entered a vacant property and was driving a vehicle stolen from South Carolina.
Troopers saw Daniels sitting in the stolen vehicle a short time later and ordered him to get out of the car. Daniels refused and fled the scene. A pursuit followed in which troopers said Daniels drove at a high rate of speed up to Weiser State Forest.
Daniels eventually stopped his vehicle and then ran into a wooded area, where he could not be found by troopers.
A handgun, which Daniels did not lawfully possess, was located at the scene and taken into evidence. A warrant for his arrest was issued at this time.
At 12:10 a.m. Friday, a school van was stolen from Williams Valley School. Daniels was seen driving the van when he intentionally hit another occupied vehicle head on and intentionally rear-ended another vehicle in Williamstown Borough.
Daniels then fled the area in the stolen van.
Police recovered the unoccupied stolen van at 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lukes Trail and Lykens Road in Jefferson Township, Dauphin County.
Daniels has not been located and a warrant is out for his arrest.
Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact Pennsylvania State Police-Lykens at 717-362-8700.
