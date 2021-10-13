State Police search for former field hockey coach in sexual assault case

State Police at Harrisburg say they are looking for a Hummelstown man and former field hockey coach in the region after a report of a sexual assault.

Police said Wednesday they were notified by Dauphin County Children and Youth Services of a report of child abuse that occurred in South Hanover Township in Dauphin County in 2020 and 2021.

Police determined that William F. Gaudette III, 77, had on numerous occasions sexually assaulted a girl over the last two years.

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest, but they believe Gaudette fled the immediate area following the investigation. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Police said Gaudette served as a field hockey coach in the Central Pennsylvania region and he was the coach for the East Coast Field Hockey Club for several y ears.

Gaudette's social media accounts on Facebook and LinkedIn list him as the founder, coaching director and coach of East Coast Field Hockey, a club team located in in the Midstate. He has coached at East Coast Field Hockey for 39 years, according to his Linkedin page.

Police ask anyone with his whereabouts to call them at 717-671-7500. Police also ask that anyone who may have been victimized by Gaudette contact them as well.