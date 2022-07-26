 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Police rescue horses, goat from Cumberland County farm in animal cruelty investigation

Pennsylvania State Police logo

Five animals were rescued from an Upper Franford Township farm in an animal cruelty investigation, State Police at Carlisle said.

State Police say said they responded Friday to a tip regarding malnourished horses at a small farm on the 200 block of Brick Church Road in the township. Troopers said they met with the owner’s son, who was left to care for the property while the owner was away.

After receiving permission to search the property, Troopers said they found several animals to be malnourished and dehydrated with no access to water. Three horses, a miniature horse, and a goat were seized and surrendered to Speranza Animal Rescue for care and housing.

State Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Tags

