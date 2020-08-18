State police release name of Perry County woman killed in crash last week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Police at Newport on Tuesday released the identity of the woman killed in a Perry County crash last week.

Police said Carol Barrick, 63, was killed in a head-on crash on Germany Ridge Road in Spring Township at about 7:40 a.m. Aug. 12.

Police said Barrick had been traveling north in the 800 block of Germany Ridge Road when her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a second vehicle head-on.

Barrick suffered "significant lower leg injuries" and was transported via Life Lion to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the other vehicle - Diana Gossard, 60, of Elliottsburg - was transported via ambulance for minor injuries.

