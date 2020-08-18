You are the owner of this article.
State police release name of Perry County woman killed in crash last week
State police release name of Perry County woman killed in crash last week

State Police at Newport on Tuesday released the identity of the woman killed in a Perry County crash last week.

Police said Carol Barrick, 63, was killed in a head-on crash on Germany Ridge Road in Spring Township at about 7:40 a.m. Aug. 12.

Police said Barrick had been traveling north in the 800 block of Germany Ridge Road when her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a second vehicle head-on.

Barrick suffered "significant lower leg injuries" and was transported via Life Lion to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the other vehicle - Diana Gossard, 60, of Elliottsburg - was transported via ambulance for minor injuries.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

