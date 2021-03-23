State Police release more details in Saturday fatal crash on I-81

State Police at Carlisle have released a few more details about the fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 81, noting that it was a one-vehicle crash that also seriously injured the driver.

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office reported earlier that Naquanda Medley, 25, had been killed in the crash at 2:10 a.m. Saturday on I-81 in Penn Township. The coroner's office previously reported that she was from Chambersburg, though police listed her as being from Philadelphia.

Police on Monday reported that she was the passenger in a 2006 Pontiac G6 that was operated by John Aikens, 21, of Philadelphia.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Aikens was driving the vehicle south on I-81 when he lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch in the median, which caused the vehicle to overturn several times.

Neither of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seat belts and both were ejected from the vehicle, according to police. Aikens landed in the grassy median, but Medley was ejected onto the I-81 northbound lanes where several vehicles traveling north struck her, police said.

Medley was pronounced dead at the scene, and Aikens suffered serious injuries, though non-life-threatening, and was flown by Life Lion to Penn State Hershey Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Both north and southbound lanes of I-81 were shutdown Saturday morning for several hours for an investigation, and police noted in the report that they are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.