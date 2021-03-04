 Skip to main content
State police release details on Wednesday horse and buggy crash in Southampton Township
State police release details on Wednesday horse and buggy crash in Southampton Township

Two of the three people riding in a horse and buggy Wednesday suffered suspected severe injuries and were flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after a crash on Ritner Highway in Southampton Township.

A report issued by State Police at Carlisle Thursday says the two who were flown to Hershey were males, but does not identify the ages of those injured. Police had previously said they were children.

Police said Tabitha L. Evelhoch, 20, of Newville, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus north in the 1200 block of Ritner Highway (Route 11) around 8:46 a.m. when she hit the back of the horse-drawn buggy driven by Marcus K. Lantz, 45, of Newburg.

All three occupants of the buggy were ejected upon impact.

Lantz suffered minor injuries and was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital.

Police said the horse was not injured in the crash, which closed Ritner Highway for a little more than four hours Wednesday.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

