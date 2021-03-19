 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Police release details on Thursday hit-and-run crash in Gettysburg that pinned man between a vehicle and a gas pump
editor's pick alert top story

State Police release details on Thursday hit-and-run crash in Gettysburg that pinned man between a vehicle and a gas pump

{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania State Police logo

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Gettysburg man with aggravated assault by vehicle and other offenses after a Thursday hit-and-run crash that police said severely injured one man when he was pinned between a vehicle and a gas pump.

Michael Carter, 49, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts each of accidents involving death or personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not licenses and recklessly endangering another person along with a single count of flight to avoid apprehension.

He is being held in Adams County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tony J. Little.

Police said troopers were called to Sheetz on Camp Letterman Drive at 9:23 a.m. Thursday for a hit-and-run crash. Police said a Dodge Ram struck a vehicle in the parking lot.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash pinned Stephen Walde, 65, of Arendtsville, between the car and the pump. Walde was severely injured in the crash and taken to York Hospital. Police said he is expected to live.

Guadalupe Walde, 61, was in the passenger seat of the car when it was hit and suffered moderate injuries. She was taken to Gettysburg Hospital.

The gas pump was destroyed and police said the damage to the Sheetz property was extensive.

Carter ran away, but police said they him into custody later. along State Roue 116.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tanzania swears in its first woman president

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News