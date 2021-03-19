State Police release details on Thursday hit-and-run crash in Gettysburg that pinned man between a vehicle and a gas pump

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Gettysburg man with aggravated assault by vehicle and other offenses after a Thursday hit-and-run crash that police said severely injured one man when he was pinned between a vehicle and a gas pump.

Michael Carter, 49, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts each of accidents involving death or personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not licenses and recklessly endangering another person along with a single count of flight to avoid apprehension.

He is being held in Adams County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tony J. Little.

Police said troopers were called to Sheetz on Camp Letterman Drive at 9:23 a.m. Thursday for a hit-and-run crash. Police said a Dodge Ram struck a vehicle in the parking lot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash pinned Stephen Walde, 65, of Arendtsville, between the car and the pump. Walde was severely injured in the crash and taken to York Hospital. Police said he is expected to live.

Guadalupe Walde, 61, was in the passenger seat of the car when it was hit and suffered moderate injuries. She was taken to Gettysburg Hospital.