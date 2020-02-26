State Police release details of Monday's I-81 crash that caused major traffic backlogs in Carlisle

State Police at Carlisle on Wednesday released details of the early Monday morning crash on Interstate 81 north that had caused major traffic issues in the Carlisle area.

Police said the incident happened with a tractor-trailer that was parked illegally on the eastern shoulder of the highway in the area of mile marker 56.1 in Silver Spring Township at 5:28 a.m. Monday. Police said the driver, Brent Gordon, 39, of Columbus, Georgia, failed to apply the parking brake, which caused the tractor-trailer to roll backward.

The trailer exited the road on the eastern shoulder as the truck tractor portion of the vehicle entered the road, blocking the entire right lane, according to police.

Another tractor-trailer driven by Lewis Tingler, 72, of Romney, West Virginia, was traveling northbound on I-81 in the right lane and attempted to swerve into the left lane to avoid the other tractor-trailer, but he struck it and continued to travel a short distance before stopping in the western median with disabling damage.

Police said Tingler suffered a suspected minor injury to his left leg, and both vehicles had to be towed by Johns Mobile towing services.

Because both tractor-trailers required towing from the scene and where they both ended up on the highway, PennDOT closed all northbound lanes of I-81 from the Middlesex exit to the Mechanicsburg interchange for most of the morning. Traffic was officially detoured off at the Middlesex exit, but many vehicles were exiting the highway at the College and Hanover Street exits, causing traffic backlogs in downtown Carlisle.