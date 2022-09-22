State Police: Perry County man faces homicide charges after domestic violence incident

State Police charged a Perry County man with criminal attempted homicide after a domestic violence incident Tuesday.

State Police at Newport said Kyle Garside, 25, was arrested after troopers responded to an active domestic incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers say Garside threatened to kill the 61-year-old male victim and began to choke him.

Garside said the victim asked him to stop and he only stopped after a friend intervened, police said.

Garside was charged with criminal attempted murder of the first degree, strangulation, DUI, use of drug paraphernalia, and simple assault.

Garside was denied bail and taken to the Perry County Prison.