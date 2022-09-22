 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

State Police: Perry County man faces homicide charges after domestic violence incident

  • Updated
  • 0
Pennsylvania State Police logo

State Police charged a Perry County man with criminal attempted homicide after a domestic violence incident Tuesday.

State Police at Newport said Kyle Garside, 25, was arrested after troopers responded to an active domestic incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers say Garside threatened to kill the 61-year-old male victim and began to choke him.

Garside said the victim asked him to stop and he only stopped after a friend intervened, police said.

Garside was charged with criminal attempted murder of the first degree, strangulation, DUI, use of drug paraphernalia, and simple assault.

Garside was denied bail and taken to the Perry County Prison.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Captain America helps repair roofs in New Orleans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News