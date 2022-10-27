State Police: Parents should double check trick-or-treat candies for THC edibles

Pennsylvania State Police are urging parents to double check their children's candy because THC and psilocybin edibles are designed to mimic popular candies and may be accidentally given out on Halloween.

Police said they have seen an increase in seizures of THC- and psilocybin-infused edibles that have packaging very similar to popular candies. THC is a psychoactive substance extracted from cannabis, and psilocybin is a psychedelic compound found in some mushrooms.

Police said they are concerned these products could be confused with candy and accidentally distributed to children during trick-or-treat.

Police said they are not aware of any incidents where these products have been given to children.

Police generally remind parents and caretakers of the importance of thoroughly checking all candy and candy packaging children may received on Halloween.

Anyone who may come into possession of these products should contact their local police. Parents should immediately call 911 for medical assistance if a child ingests such products.