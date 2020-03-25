State Police: 17 more warnings issued in second day of business closure enforcement

Pennsylvania State Police said they issued 17 more warnings to businesses across the state on the second day of enforcement of Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close non-life-sustaining businesses.

That brings the warnings up to 44 from Monday, though no citations have yet been issued by State Police. Police did not specify if any were repeat warnings.

Police reported that Troop H, which covers the Midstate, issued two warnings Tuesday, bringing the total to six warnings from Monday.

State Police won't be the only ones issuing warnings and citations. The governor's office has directed state and local agencies to enforce the closure. Those agencies include the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, state Department of Health, state Department of Agriculture, municipal police and local officials.

To report a noncompliant business, contact a local law enforcement agency's non-emergency number, instead of 911. The number for State Police at Carlisle is 717-249-2121, and the number for Carlisle Police is 717-243-5252.