State Police: Missing Carlisle man believed to be staying near LeTort Park

  • Updated
State Police at Carlisle said they are searching for Christopher Nicoll, 29, of Carlisle, who was last seen April 19 at 6:30 a.m.

Nicoll is a 5-foot-8-inch white male with green eyes, police said.

Police believe Nicoll is staying somewhere around the area of LeTort Park at 260 E. Pomfret St. in Carlisle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717)249-2121.

