State Police limiting in-person contact on certain incidents

Pennsylvania State Police announced that, effective Wednesday, they will temporarily change the way troopers respond to select, non-emergency incidents, in order to limit in-person contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick said police have identified certain types of calls that may be resolved with limited or no on-scene response from police, and the changes will remain in effect until further notice.

Call types eligible for a modified response include lost and found items, littering, identity theft and general requests to speak to a trooper.

Police said collecting as much information via telephone is the goal, but actual responses will be based on the circumstances of each situation.

State Police response protocol for emergencies and crimes in progress remains unchanged.

“This change affects only a limited number of call types, and the public can be confident that the PSP has the personnel, equipment, and plans in place to respond to emergencies and other critical incidents," Evanchick said in a news release.

State Police also ask residents to be mindful of social distancing if they need to visit the local station, and there are signs posted at each entrance instructing visitors to not enter the station if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or are in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the disease. Such people are asked to contact the station by phone.