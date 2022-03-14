 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Police launch death investigation in West Pennsboro Township

Pennsylvania State Police have launched a death investigation after an incident that took place Sunday evening in West Pennsboro Township.

Trooper Megan Ammerman said the incident occurred on the 2200 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township Sunday evening. It is considered a death investigation at this time but it is still under investigation. There is no threat to the public

Ammerman issued a tweet Monday morning saying police had cleared the scene as of 8:30 a.m.

No further details regarding the incident have been released at this time. 

When there is an update, PSP will release further information. 

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

