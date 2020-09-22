State Police issue three notices of violations in Harrisburg region for COVID-19 mitigation noncompliance

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennsylvania State Police liquor control enforcement officers issued three notices of violation and one warning for noncompliance COVID-19 mitigation requirements to Harrisburg area liquor establishments in the state Friday through Sunday.

Officers visited 762 establishments over the weekend to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code. They issued five notices of violation and 16 warnings across the state.

A notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of any violations discovered, the news release reads. The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation were not released, the bureau said. Each bureau district office posts a monthly public information release that includes details on citations issued by that office.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the state, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.