State Police issue six more warnings Tuesday to Midstate businesses

Troop H of the Pennsylvania State Police, which covers Cumberland County and much of the Midstate, issued six more warnings Tuesday to businesses after a few days of little to no activity.
Troop H is now up to 18 warnings issued since Gov. Tom Wolf's non-life-sustaining business shutdown went into effect last week.
In total, State Police issued 16 warnings Tuesday, which brings the warnings up to 123 issued across the state.
As of Tuesday, no citations have been issued against businesses for failure to close during the shutdown.
