State Police issue one notice of violation in Harrisburg region for COVID-19 mitigation noncompliance
The Harrisburg region saw seven warnings and one notice of violation in regards to COVID-19 mitigation efforts between Christmas Eve and Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 38 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements, including the suspension of in-person service.

Across the state, Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued 16 notices of violation and 21 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements.

The Pittsburgh region saw the highest number of licensee checks with 91 checks that resulted in 3 warnings and one notice of violation.

Punxsutawney had a total of five violation notices, followed by the Allentown region with four and the Wilkes-Barre region with three. Altoona and Williamsport each saw one notice of violation issued.

