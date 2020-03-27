State Police issue 13 more warnings to businesses Thursday; no citations issued yet

Pennsylvania State Police said they issued 21 more warnings to businesses statewide on Wednesday, bringing the total number of warnings to 57.

Locally in Troop H, which covers Cumberland County and much of the Midstate, there were four new warnings issued to businesses that were deemed noncompliant with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Overall, the local barracks has issued 10 warnings total this week to businesses.

Though police did not specify if any of the warnings were duplicate warnings for businesses, police did say they have not yet issued citations to businesses.

The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:

• Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

• Department of Health

• Department of Agriculture

• Pennsylvania State Police

• Municipal Police

• Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions