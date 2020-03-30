State Police issue more warnings to businesses, no citations yet
Pennsylvania State Police issued more warnings to businesses over the weekend, though they have yet to file any citations in their enforcement of Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown of non-life-sustaining operations.

Police said that from Friday to Sunday, they issued 18 warnings across the state. So far in this enforcement period, police have issued 96 warnings to businesses.

In Troop H, which covers Cumberland County and other parts of the Midstate, police issued two warnings over the weekend, bringing the total warnings to 12.

State Police isn't the only agency issuing warnings. Police are joined in enforcement efforts by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, state Department of Health, state Department of Agriculture, municipal police and other local officials.

To report a noncompliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency's non-emergency number.

