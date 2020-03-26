State Police issue 13 more warnings to businesses; no citations issued yet
alert

State Police issue 13 more warnings to businesses; no citations issued yet

Pennsylvania State Police logo

Pennsylvania State Police said they issued 13 more warnings to businesses statewide on Wednesday, bringing the total number of warnings to 57.

Locally in Troop H, which covers Cumberland County and much of the Midstate, there were no new warnings issued to businesses that were deemed noncompliant with Gov. Tom Wolf's order to shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Overall, the local barracks has issued six warnings total this week to businesses.

Though police did not specify if any of the warnings were duplicate warnings for businesses, police did not that it has not yet issued citations to businesses.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News