State Police issue 13 more warnings to businesses; no citations issued yet

Pennsylvania State Police said they issued 13 more warnings to businesses statewide on Wednesday, bringing the total number of warnings to 57.

Locally in Troop H, which covers Cumberland County and much of the Midstate, there were no new warnings issued to businesses that were deemed noncompliant with Gov. Tom Wolf's order to shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Overall, the local barracks has issued six warnings total this week to businesses.

Though police did not specify if any of the warnings were duplicate warnings for businesses, police did not that it has not yet issued citations to businesses.