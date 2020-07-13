State Police issue highest number of warnings in Harrisburg over COVID mandates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennsylvania State Police on Monday said they issued 24 warnings to Harrisburg-area licensed liquor establishments, the highest number of warnings issued anywhere in the state.

The State Police's Liquor Control Board said the warnings were issued between July 6 and July 12. Overall, 77 warnings were issued to establishments that failed to follow COVID-19 requirements mandated to businesses by the Wolf administration.

“Our officers continue to ensure licensed liquor establishments are taking the necessary steps to keep their customers and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Maj. Jeffrey Fisher, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Though the most warnings were issued to establishments in the Harrisburg area, it had nearly the lowest number of establishments that were checked. Only 53 business were checked last week by the bureau, which resulted in 24 warnings.

In comparison, 990 establishments were checked in Pittsburgh with 18 warnings issued, and 1,343 businesses in Philadelphia were checked with only four warnings issued.

No notices of violations have yet been issued against any business.