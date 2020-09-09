State Police issue five warnings, three notices of violations in Harrisburg region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennsylvania State Police liquor control enforcement officers issued 22 notices of violation and 36 warnings to liquor establishments in the state Friday through Tuesday.

Five of the warnings and three of the notices of violation were issued to businesses in the Harrisburg region, which includes Cumberland County. Officers visited 122 businesses in the region, according to a news release from the State Police.

Officers visited 2,389 establishments over the Labor Day holiday weekend to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

A notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of any violations discovered, the news release reads. The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation were not released, the bureau said. Each bureau district office posts a monthly public information release that includes details on citations issued by that office.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the state, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.