State Police issue fewer warnings to businesses, no citations yet

Pennsylvania State Police reported that they only issued three warnings across the state Tuesday to businesses who aren't following Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order.

It's one of the smallest weekday warning numbers since police began its enforcement on March 23.

Despite enforcement going on for about two weeks, State Police have yet to issue any citations against non-life-sustaining businesses for failing to close their doors.

Troop H, which covers Cumberland County and the immediate area, was not one of the stations to issue warnings Tuesday. Overall, it has issued 25 warnings to businesses.

In total, State Police have issued 208 warnings to businesses since the start of enforcement.