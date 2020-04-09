State police issue 4 more warnings in Cumberland County area; no citations issued

Pennsylvania State Police logo

Pennsylvania State Police's Troop H, which covers Cumberland County and most of the area counties, issued four warnings to businesses Wednesday.

After few warnings were issued Tuesday, police issued 16 warnings Wednesday across the state. The total number of warnings issued since enforcement of Gov. Tom Wolf's business shutdown began on March 23 is now at 224.

Troop H has issued 29 warnings since enforcement began - the highest number of warnings, tied with Troop A, which covers Indiana, Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

Despite the length of enforcement, no citations have been issued to any businesses.

