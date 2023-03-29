The Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday they are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the Commonwealth involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.

Police officials said the phone calls were made to several schools in different counties. "All calls have had similar content. All calls are being thoroughly investigated and responded to by law enforcement," according to the news release.

The calls have created lockdowns and/or evacuations of the schools with a large response from police and emergency services, police said.

ABC27 reported that police had swarmed Altoona, Hollidaysburg, Bishop Carroll, Bellefonte, and other schools across Pennsylvania just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The PSP has responded to all incidents in our primary coverage areas and has been in contact with municipal law enforcement partners investigating these incidents in their coverage areas.

At this time, all claims in these calls have been determined to be false. All schools involved have been cleared or are in the process of being cleared by law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.