State Police investigate unexplained death in Marysville

State Police at Newport are investigating the death of a 44-year-old man in Marysville.

Police said the death is considered "undetermined" and occurred sometime between 8 p.m. March 26 and 4:36 a.m. March 27.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man was found dead at 600 S. State Rd., which police described as an "unleased commercial location."

Police said an overnight event advertised on Facebook as the "RAW Warehouse Hoedown" was being held at that location during that time.

Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Newport at 717-567-3110.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.