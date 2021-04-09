 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Police investigate unexplained death in Marysville
0 comments
alert top story

State Police investigate unexplained death in Marysville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania State Police logo

State Police at Newport are investigating the death of a 44-year-old man in Marysville.

Police said the death is considered "undetermined" and occurred sometime between 8 p.m. March 26 and 4:36 a.m. March 27.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man was found dead at 600 S. State Rd., which police described as an "unleased commercial location."

Police said an overnight event advertised on Facebook as the "RAW Warehouse Hoedown" was being held at that location during that time.

Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Newport at 717-567-3110.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ambulances overwhelmed as Brazil virus cases soar

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News