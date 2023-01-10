State Police investigate theft of more than1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from Dauphin County travel plaza

Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating the theft of more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from a travel plaza in Dauphin County on Dec. 30.

State Police said they responded to the Exit 77 Travel Plaza located off Interstate 81 at 7800 Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township for a reported theft around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.

State Police said their investigation determined that two unknown people stole 1,023 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $5,000 from the gas pumps.

Police said the two suspects were in a blue truck with a flat bed. The truck has no DOT number, but it might be distinguished by a “white Seagal image” on the passenger side door.