alert top story

State Police investigate inmate death at SCI Camp Hill

  • Updated
  • 0
SCI Camp Hill

SCI Camp Hill in Lower Allen Township.

 Photo by Jason Malmont/The Sentinel

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at State Correctional Institution Camp Hill in Lower Allen Township.

SCI Camp Hill Superintendent Laurel Harry said in a news release Wednesday that inmate Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday during staff rounds. Emergency personnel were notified and CPR was administered until Lower Allen EMS arrived. Vanderpool was pronounced deceased at 3:27 a.m., according to the news release.

The news release said Vanderpool was serving a one-to-six-year sentence for drug-manufacture/sale/deliver or possess with intent to deliver out of Bradford County. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since April 12.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

