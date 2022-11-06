State Police investigate fatal shooting in Shippensburg Sunday

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to the intersection of North Queen Street and Coover Avenue in Shippensburg Township around 2 a.m. on Sunday, State Police said in a news release.

Police said a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and one of the men fatally shot the other. The man who fired the gun remained on scene until Troopers arrived and police said there is no current danger to the public.

Police said the shooting remains an active investigation and the identities of both men remain unknown at this time.

Anyone with information or who obtained video of the incident is asked to contact State Police in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.