State Police: Human skull discovered in Dauphin County

A human skull was discovered Sunday in Dauphin County by outdoorsmen hiking in the area, Pennsylvania State Police reported Wednesday.

Police in collaboration with the Dauphin County Coroner's Office and a forensic anthropology team from Mercyhurst University, conducted a search on Tuesday of a wooded area north of the 7800 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in West Hanover Township where the skull was found.

Police said that no additional remains have been located at this time, and further testing is necessary to determine other identifying characteristics of the skull.

The analysis process will include support from the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, and police will continue to search for additional remains and investigate leads surrounding area missing persons cases.

Police said they are particularly interested in the case of Heike Leich who went missing in 2007 in proximity to where the skull was found. Police said they will further look into the details surrounding her disappearance.