State Police at Carlisle said they are looking for five unknown men after the theft of four vehicles from a Southampton Township dealership early Sunday morning.

Police said four Black men wearing dark hoodies and in their 20s to 30s, in addition to a fifth man in a black sedan, arrived at RPM Autos dealership on Peiper Road in Southampton Township at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

The group of men stole a 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, a 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, a 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and a 2020 Dodge Charger.

Police said the group then fled the scene and went to a Sheetz in Shippensburg Borough to fuel up the vehicles. They then got onto Interstate 81 north, switched to the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Middlesex Township interchange to head toward Philadelphia and were last seen at about 4 a.m. traveling a high-rate of speed near Bowmansdale along the turnpike.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-249-2121.