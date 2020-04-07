State Police continue to issue warnings to businesses; no citations issued

Pennsylvania State Police continue to issuing warnings to businesses that are not following Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown orders, but they have yet to issue citations in the two weeks since the enforcement detail began.
Police said Tuesday that troops statewide issued another 14 warnings Monday.
Troop H, which covers Cumberland County and the surrounding area, issued three warnings Monday.
So far, Troop H has issued 25 warnings to businesses, and State Police statewide have issued 205 warnings to businesses.
