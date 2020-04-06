State Police continue to issue warnings to businesses; have yet to file citations
alert

State Police continue to issue warnings to businesses; have yet to file citations

Pennsylvania State Police logo

Pennsylvania State Police are still issuing warnings to businesses that are not following Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown orders, but they have yet to issue citations in the two weeks since the enforcement detail began.

Police said Monday that troops statewide issued another 28 warnings over the weekend.

Troop H, which covers Cumberland County and the surrounding area, issued only one warning this weekend. So far, Troop H has issued 22 warnings to businesses, and State Police statewide have issued 191 warnings to businesses.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News