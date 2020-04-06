State Police continue to issue warnings to businesses; have yet to file citations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennsylvania State Police are still issuing warnings to businesses that are not following Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown orders, but they have yet to issue citations in the two weeks since the enforcement detail began.

Police said Monday that troops statewide issued another 28 warnings over the weekend.

Troop H, which covers Cumberland County and the surrounding area, issued only one warning this weekend. So far, Troop H has issued 22 warnings to businesses, and State Police statewide have issued 191 warnings to businesses.