State Police continue to issue warnings to businesses but no citations yet

Pennsylvania State Police said they continue to issue warnings to noncompliant businesses, but they have yet to issue any citations.

Police reported that it issued 11 warnings on Monday, though Troop H, which covers the area, did not issue any warnings Monday. In total, Troop H has issued 12 warnings, and State Police as a whole have issued 107 warnings.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For more than a week, police and other agencies have issued warnings to non-essential businesses that are still open despite Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close. Wolf on Monday also issued a stay-at-home order for Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

When asked about enforcement for residents, the governor's office late Monday said that law enforcement will be focused on making sure people are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices. The office said law enforcement will also continue to enforce the closure of non-life-sustaining businesses.