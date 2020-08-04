State Police conducting investigation into head-on crash in South Middleton Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Police at Carlisle say they are continuing to investigate a head-on crash in South Middleton Township Saturday evening that sent six people to the hospital.

Police did not note where the drivers or passengers were from, but said Brett James Keim, 35, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Trax north in the 900 block of Baltimore Pike when for unknown reasons he swerved into the southbound lane and struck a 2015 Volkswagen GTI head-on.

Police said Trax and three juvenile passengers aged 11 to 13, as well as the driver of the other vehicle - Anthony Saleiro, 27 - and his passenger, Robert Goodman, 26, were all injured.

Early reports indicate medical helicopters were called to the scene, though police did not specify who was flown to the hospital. All of the patients were either transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital or Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.