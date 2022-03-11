State Police: Chambersburg man arrested and charged for possession and distribution of child pornography on Snapchat

State Police have arrested and charged a Chambersburg man for sharing a video of child pornography through the social media platform Snapchat and storing images of child pornography at his home.

State Police at Chambersburg said in a news release Friday that they began their investigation after Snapchat made a report to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that a user shared a video of child pornography using their server.

The investigation led to a user located on Lantern Lane in the Chambersburg Borough. Magisterial District Judge Glen Manns approved a search warrant for the home and police executed the warrant Tuesday at approximately 6 a.m. where they found Lamont Lovett in possession of the images.

Police said Lovett, 21, and an employee at the Chambersburg YMCA, was taken into custody and charged with the possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, criminal abuse of a communication facility and tampering with evidence.

Lovett posted the $100,000 bail and was released from custody.

Trooper Megan Ammerman, Public Information Officer for the Pennsylvania State Police, said that at this time no further information will be released.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

