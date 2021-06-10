State Police: Central Pa. sees highest number of DUI arrests, crashes in state in 2020

The Central Pennsylvania region covered by Troop H of the Pennsylvania State Police saw the highest number of DUI arrests and DUI crashes in 2020, according to a report Thursday.

State Police reported that Troop H - which covers Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin, Franklin and Adams counties — made 2,301 arrests for driving under the influence. That number is almost 600 more arrests than the troop with the second highest arrest number (Troop D in the Butler County area had 1,795 DUI arrests).

The numbers only reflect arrests made by state police troopers and do not include arrests made by municipal or city departments.

In addition to the most arrests, Troop H also saw the highest number of DUI crashes, reporting 487 crashes in 2020. The next highest number was 404 crashes in Troop B, which covers the Allegheny County area.

Though Troop H had the most arrests and crashes, it had only the third highest number of drug evaluations of drivers. With 130 evaluations of possible drug influence in 2020, Troop H was behind Troop C in the Huntingdon County area with 132 drug evaluations and Troop D with 412 drug evaluations.