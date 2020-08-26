State Police Bureau of Liquor Enforcement issues no violations in Harrisburg area in latest enforcement effort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued no warnings or citations in the Harrisburg region during its most recent enforcement efforts.

Officers visited 1,245 licensed liquor establishments, including 53 in the Harrisburg region, on Monday and Tuesday to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code, according to a news release from the borough.

Statewide, officers issued one notice of violation and 21 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements.

A notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of any violations discovered, the news release reads. The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation were not released, the bureau said. Each bureau district office posts a monthly public information release that includes details on citations issued by that office.