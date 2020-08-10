State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issues three notices of violation for COVID-19 mitigation requirements in region

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued three notices of violation for businesses not abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements in the Harrisburg region this region.
Police issued two warnings and three notices in the Harrisburg region from Friday through Saturday, according to a news release from the agency.
A notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of any violations discovered, the news release reads. The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation were not released, the bureau said. Each bureau district office posts a monthly public information release that includes details on citations issued by that office.
The bureau said it visited 1,190 licensed liquor establishments across the state from Friday through Monday and issued 39 warnings an 10 notices of violation.
Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the state, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates the bureau said.
Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:
- Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Employees are required to wear masks at all times.
- Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.
- Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.
