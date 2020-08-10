State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issues three notices of violation for COVID-19 mitigation requirements in region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued three notices of violation for businesses not abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements in the Harrisburg region this region.

Police issued two warnings and three notices in the Harrisburg region from Friday through Saturday, according to a news release from the agency.

A notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of any violations discovered, the news release reads. The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation were not released, the bureau said. Each bureau district office posts a monthly public information release that includes details on citations issued by that office.

The bureau said it visited 1,190 licensed liquor establishments across the state from Friday through Monday and issued 39 warnings an 10 notices of violation.