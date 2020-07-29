State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issues first notice of violation for COVID-19 mitigation requirements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued their first notice of violation for a business not abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

The BLCE issued the notice in the Phildelphia region on Monday or Tuesday according to a news release from the agency.

As mandated by the liquor code, a notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of violation(s) discovered, the news release reads. The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE).

Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation will not be released at this time the BLCE said. Each BLCE district office posts a monthly public information release that includes details on citations issued by that office.

The BLCE said it visited 1,650 licensed liquor establishments from Monday through Tuesday and issued 26 warnings, which includes four warnings in the Harrisburg region.