State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issues 64 warnings across state for failing to follow COVID-19 mitigation requirements

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued seven warnings in the Harrisburg region this weekend for failing to follow COVID-19 mitigation requirements.
Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 54 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region from Friday through Sunday to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code, according to a news release from the agency.
Officers visited 1,709 licensed liquor establishments across the state during the weekend and issued 64 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements.
Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates, the agency said in a news release. Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal.
Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:
• Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.
• Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.
• Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.
