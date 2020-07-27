State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issues 64 warnings across state for failing to follow COVID-19 mitigation requirements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued seven warnings in the Harrisburg region this weekend for failing to follow COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 54 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region from Friday through Sunday to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code, according to a news release from the agency.

Officers visited 1,709 licensed liquor establishments across the state during the weekend and issued 64 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates, the agency said in a news release. Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal.