State Police begin to issue 'stay-at-home' enforcement orders; man wanted in retail theft cited after crash

Pennsylvania State Police on Monday reported that last week they began issuing warnings in enforcing Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order.
Though no warnings have yet been issued by Troop H, which covers the Cumberland County area, State Police overall have given six warnings between April 1 and April 5.
“Law enforcement is focused on ensuring residents are aware of the Stay at Home order and informing the public of social distancing practices and while the order is mandatory, voluntary compliance is preferred,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Troopers maintain discretion to warn or issue citations, and their decision is specific to the facts and circumstances of each particular encounter.”
Three of the warnings were from Troop E, which covers the Erie area, and two were from Troop A, which covers Westmoreland and Indiana County area.
One warning and one citation was issued out of Troop J, which covers York, Lancaster and Chester counties.
State Police said the citation was issued against a Norristown man wanted for retail theft out of two counties.
Police said the citation stems from a crash in Chester County at 1:40 p.m. March 29. Police said Michael Daniel Soder, 44, was speeding and lost control of his vehicle, striking a cement barrier.
Police learned Soder was wanted for retail theft out of Montgomery County, and he was subsequently found to be in possession of 14 cans of baby formula, three cases of Red Bull and two cases of bottled water that were determined to be stolen from a Weis Markets in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.
Police said they cited Soder in Chester County for the crash and for failing to comply with the stay-at-home order.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.