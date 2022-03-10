State Police at Harrisburg seek information after armed robbery Thursday morning

State Police at Harrisburg responded to Sheetz at 9916 Allentown Blvd., in Dauphin County Thursday morning just after 5 a.m. for an armed robbery.

A man wearing black clothing and gloves, black shoes with bright blue soles and a black covering on his face and head brandished a black semiautomatic handgun at a female Sheetz attendant and ordered her to open the cash registers, police said.

Police said the man took $5, $10 and $20 bills from the registers and left in a Red Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania registration of 00486EF, travelling west on Route 22. The registration was reported stolen later the same day to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department.

"This is all the information I have at this time," said Trooper Megan Ammerman, Pennsylvania State Police's Public Information Officer. "We are asking the public to contact us if they can help us identify the suspect by calling PSP Harrisburg at 717-671-7500."