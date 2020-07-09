You are the owner of this article.
State Police: 21 establishments warned in Pa. over mask guidance in first week of July
State Police: 21 establishments warned in Pa. over mask guidance in first week of July

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control issued 21 warnings across the state to licensed liquor establishments regarding mask requirements.

in the first week of July, officers checked a total of 2,189 licensees to ensure they were following updated mask guidance from Gov. Tom Wolf. That mandate includes all customers wearing masks while they enter or exit a restaurant and all employees wearing masks at all times. A licensee must also provide at least 6 feet between parties at tables and ensure maximum occupancy limits are observed.

A total of 21 warnings were issued across the state, with two of those being issued in the Harrisburg area.

No notices of violations have been issued, though penalties could include a fine of up to $1,000 and possible suspension and/or revocation of the liquor license.

