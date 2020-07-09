State Police: 21 establishments warned in Pa. over mask guidance in first week of July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control issued 21 warnings across the state to licensed liquor establishments regarding mask requirements.

in the first week of July, officers checked a total of 2,189 licensees to ensure they were following updated mask guidance from Gov. Tom Wolf. That mandate includes all customers wearing masks while they enter or exit a restaurant and all employees wearing masks at all times. A licensee must also provide at least 6 feet between parties at tables and ensure maximum occupancy limits are observed.

A total of 21 warnings were issued across the state, with two of those being issued in the Harrisburg area.

No notices of violations have been issued, though penalties could include a fine of up to $1,000 and possible suspension and/or revocation of the liquor license.

